Five Alternative Asset Trends for 2017

Data Centers

Data center experts are predicting 2017 will be a strong year for this asset type.

Demand for cloud storage is increasing, according to Ben Kaplan, vice president of data center development at Turner Construction, a construction management firm. He expects the market to remain robust for the foreseeable future, and certainly for the next two to three years. “There is a good flow of opportunity and potential activity for us” over that period, Kaplan says.

Many of Turner’s clients are looking for their data centers to be carbon-neutral. Co-location is another trend gaining steam for data centers in 2017, Kaplan notes. “Co-location is a trend that didn’t exist 10 years ago and is now increasing. We expect that development trend to continue. Colocation is a developer-driven model, where there are often multiple tenants within a single data center.”

Economic support from local and state governments will continue to be something that data center developers look for in 2017, for instance in the form of a sales tax abatement, Kaplan adds.

The largest and most vibrant markets for data centers are Northern Virginia, Silicon Valley, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, New York/New Jersey, Atlanta and Seattle, according to Todd Smith, chief technology officer of with the data center solutions division of real estate services firm Transwestern.

“The landscape continues to trend into a buyer’s market with prices for space and supporting infrastructure having fallen during the past few years due to increased competition and maturing abilities of the data center providers to bring high-quality facilities online at lower costs,” Smith adds. “Pricing is now relatively stable for facility services with many buyers now considering various forms of virtual data center outsourcing with cloud service platforms. Cloud service providers themselves, notably Amazon and Microsoft, have become coveted customers and partners to the leading data center facility providers.”