Election Fuels Shift in Investor Sentiment

Exclusive research results from the fourth quarter NREI / Marcus & Millichap Investor Sentiment Survey show that a majority of respondents have a positive outlook on economic growth. Of the nearly 600 people surveyed 62 percent expect job growth to be better in 2017 than 2016. One third of respondents think the pace of growth will remain the same, while only 5 percent believe it could take a turn for the worse.

