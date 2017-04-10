While overall U.S. employment growth lost steam with a disappointing 98,000 jobs added in March, nonresidential construction remains a bright spot with impressive.
Advertisement
U.S. Commerce Department figures show that nonresidential construction added 13,300 jobs in March, offsetting the loss of 7,600 jobs lost in the residential sector as a key indicator of new construction projects entering the development pipeline advanced for the sixth straight month. While overall U.S. employment growth lost steam with a disappointing 98,000 jobs added in March, nonresidential construction remains a bright spot.