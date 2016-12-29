NREI's Top 10 Stories of 2016

3. Sam Zell Sees Limited Investment Opportunities in the Future

Zell noted that he doesn’t see much opportunity in the capital markets today. “Our whole world was built based on the assumption the pie would grow. Nobody has come up with a solution as to where that growth will come from,” Zell replied when asked about his assumptions for the next decade of real estate investment. Although experts at the Sept. 28 conference spoke about a variety of factors impacting investment strategies this year, the main thread was the search for opportunity.