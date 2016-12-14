The world’s wealthiest individuals keep getting richer. That bodes well for commercial real estate, which continues to hold a place in the allocation strategy for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and family offices.

Global high-net-worth investor wealth is projected to nearly triple in size from 2006 to 2025 to surpass $100 trillion by 2025, according to data from Capgemini. The population of high-net-worth investors grew 4.9 percent in 2015, the most recent year for which data is available, while their wealth grew 4.0 percent.

