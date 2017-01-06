National Real Estate Investor
10 U.S. Markets with Lowest Logistics Yields

Jan 6, 2017
With the continued growth of the e-commerce sector, logistics facilities appear to be among investors’ favorite asset types at the moment. According to a recent report from real estate services firm CBRE, in the third quarter of 2016, the U.S. industrial market was benefitting from tight supply and rising rents. To track the most in-demand markets, CBRE put together a list of cities and regions with the lowest prime yields on logistics assets (the average prime yield for the U.S. is currently 5.84 percent). Here is a list of markets that made the list.

