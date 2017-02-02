Over the past five years, the industrial sector started seeing million-sq.-ft. warehouses being built by e-commerce giants in their quest to reach more consumers. Now, numbers are emerging to quantify the e-commerce logistics boom.

Since 2010, approximately 141.2 million sq. ft. in mega-warehouses have been built across the United States, according to a recent report from commercial real estate services firm CBRE. The CBRE study also looked into the top 10 markets for mega-warehouse construction in 2017. Here are the results: