The 2017 National Multifamily Housing Council Annual Meeting opened on Tuesday, January 24, in San Diego. Among the first sessions was a joint finance and tax committee discussion of the impact of the Better Way tax reform “blueprint” proposed by Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan. Representatives from the multifamily industry met with members of the House recently to learn about tax code changes proposed and to inform lawmakers about elements of the current tax code important to the industry.

While this blueprint is not yet set in stone, proposed changes in tax code would have both positive and negative effects on the multifamily sector. Here are some takeaways based on what is known so far: