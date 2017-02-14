Top 10 Cities Americans Are Moving To

With sites in the gateway markets selling for sky-high prices and potential yields seeming to shrink by the quarter, where should you build your next project? Following population growth is always a good idea, and a newly released study from Penske Truck Rental shows the cities where the most Americans have moved to in 2016. The study was put together by analyzing one-way moving truck reservations made through Penske’s website. Here are the results.
The city offers a pleasant climate, with average temperature at 59.8 degrees Fahrenheit, and relatively affordable apartment rents, at $1,169 a month. Median household income in Charlotte totals $54,836 a year, a little below the nationwide figure of $56,516 a year.
While Houston, whose business sector relies heavily on the oil industry, fell from the number seven spot it held in the ranking last year, it still came in as the ninth moving destination in the U.S. in 2016. Median apartment rent in the city is at $1,392 and the median household income totals $61,465 a year.
Bright light city, meanwhile, has moved up a spot since 2015. In addition to an average temperature of 69.3 degrees Fahrenheit, Las Vegas boasts one of the most affordable median rents on the list, at $950 a month. The median household income in the city totals $51,552 a year.
While Seattle’s apartment rents are some of the most expensive on the list, at a median of $2,133 a month, it also boasts one of the highest median household incomes, at $75,331 a year. It has also moved up in the ranking since 2015, to the number seven spot from number eight last year.
The home of Disney World, Orlando attracts new residents with its warm climate, with an average temperature of 73.4 degrees Fahrenheit. Median apartment rent in the city is $1,322, while the median household income totals $51,077 a year.
Another Florida stronghold, the Tampa/Sarasota area has median rents of $1,264 a month and median household incomes of $51,305 a year.
Like Seattle, Denver boasts a high median household income at $70,283 a year, but much more affordable apartment rents, at $1,577 a month. It is also one of the sunniest cities in the U.S., with roughly 300 days of sunshine a year. Perhaps as a result, Denver climbed up two spots in the rankings since 2015.
The median apartment rent in Phoenix is $1,055 a month and the median household income totals $55,547 a year.
Dallas/Fort Worth also climbed up two spots in the rankings since 2015, to number two. Median rents in the city are at $1,148 a month, while the median household income totals $60,410 a year.
Atlanta held on to its spot as the city the greatest number of Americans are moving to. The Southeastern city boasts a median household income of $60,219 a year and median apartment rent of $1,574 a month.
