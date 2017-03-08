Single tenant net lease properties remain a hotbed of activity in the commercial real estate industry. And market fundamentals point to continued strength in the sector.

Yet sentiment has begun to soften ever so slightly based on the responses to NREI’s second annual exclusive survey of the net lease real estate sector, which was conducted in February. Rising interest rates and general economic uncertainty remain concerns, as does the lack of stability in Washington emanating from the chaos of the new Trump administration.

