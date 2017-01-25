Thanks Amazon! Now Indie Bookstores Are Booming “Print is dead? Long live print! Amazon may have conquered the book-selling market, but word nerds are finding their way back to indie bookstores. Even as the internet superstore sinks its claws into America’s literary capital with its first brick and mortar Big Apple bookstore this spring, bookworms will tell you that paper books and the community around them are alive and kicking. In the latest sign of the power of print, a spate of indie bookstores will enter the New York City area in the coming months, even as larger chains have exited.” (MarketWatch)

DNA of CRE survey: Commercial real estate remains male-dominated, doesn’t make instant millionaires “The vast majority of commercial real estate professionals — 80 percent — are male, and most don’t rank among the super rich, with 24 percent of commercial real estate agents reporting that they earned less than $100,000 in gross commission income each year and 16 percent from $101,000 to $150,000 each year. Those are two of the statistical nuggets unearthed in this year’s DNA of CRE survey compiled by online brokerage theBrokerList and Buildout, a company that produces marketing software for CRE brokerages. This is the second year that these two companies have partnered on the survey. Some things haven’t changed much since the first survey last year. There’s the fact that commercial real estate remains a male-dominated industry. It’s also an industry led by older brokers. The survey found that 27 percent of CRE pros were from the ages of 50 to 59, while 20 percent were 60 to 69. Only 6 percent of CRE pros were from the ages of 21 to 29, while 20 percent were 30 to 39.” (REJournals.com)