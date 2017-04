Intro

As suburban office markets come back into fashion, some have experienced greater demand from tenants than others. A recent report from commercial real estate services firm CBRE looked at vacancy rates and rental rate increases in a number of revitalized suburbs.

A lack of new supply has driven rents up in the majority of these markets, according to Andrea Cross, Americas head of office research with CBRE, while in others the concentration of specific industries (bioscience, technology) has created outsized demand.