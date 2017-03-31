Charles Schwab Corp. showed off progress Thursday on its new Austin campus. With one building completely renovated and more structures under construction, the area east of The Domain in North Austin will eventually have 469,000 square feet of office and amenity space.

The San Francisco-based brokerage and banking titan already has about 600 employees working on the site, with plans to move all of its 1,600 workers in Austin there next year, according to Community Impact. The campus will be able to accommodate up to 2,600 workers.

To establish this new hub at 2309 Gracy Farms Lane, Charles Schwab bought the roughly 50-acre parcel from IBM Corp. in August 2014 — the tech giant has its own Austin campus just to the west. That purchase included the former headquarters of Tivoli Systems Inc., which Charles Schwab has already repurposed into a gleaming, glass-sheathed, five-story office building with 187,000 square feet.