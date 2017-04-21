Blending the two indicators suggests that private real estate market values are probably going to be about flat for the next six to 12 months, according to Cedrik Lachance, director of U.S. REIT research at Green Street Advisors. Meanwhile, Lachance said there are four segments of the REIT market that are attractively priced at this this time: manufactured homes, storage, apartments and malls.
Cedrik Lachance, director of U.S. REIT research at Green Street Advisors, joined REIT.com for a video interview at REITWise 2017: NAREIT’s Law, Accounting & Finance Conference in La Quinta, California.
Lachance discussed the overall direction of real estate values. He explained that Green Street compares private market real estate values with two different indicators. The first indicator looks at total real estate returns in comparison with corporate bonds, he said.