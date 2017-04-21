Cedrik Lachance, director of U.S. REIT research at Green Street Advisors, joined REIT.com for a video interview at REITWise 2017: NAREIT’s Law, Accounting & Finance Conference in La Quinta, California.

Lachance discussed the overall direction of real estate values. He explained that Green Street compares private market real estate values with two different indicators. The first indicator looks at total real estate returns in comparison with corporate bonds, he said.