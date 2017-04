A month after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization with a plan to sell the company to an anonymous buyer, hhgregg Inc. (NYSE:HGG) this week abandoned those plans and began a wind down of its business. The electronics and appliance retail chain started conducting going out of business sales at its remaining 132 stores. The move means pending vacancy for another 4.1 million square feet of retail space and 2.5 million square feet of distribution space.