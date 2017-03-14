The theme of NIC’s Spring Investment Forum on March 22-24th in San Diego is creating value in the seniors housing and care sector through collaboration with the health care system and care and service providers. Growth in frail elderly adults, defined as those who need help with activities of daily living, and estimated at 11 million currently, is beginning to change the way real estate-based senior care providers, such as skilled nursing properties and senior living communities, are partnering with providers of health and wellness services, such as chronic and transitional care management, homecare and care management technology services.

Increasingly, operators of seniors housing are looking for opportunities to better integrate their services. Connecting frail seniors to enhanced primary care delivered at home and other alternatives to hospitalization both increases the value offered by real estate-based providers and produces better outcomes for seniors. The transformation toward value-based care in the U.S. healthcare system being promoted by changes in government policy is making these partnerships increasingly common and breaking down the silos between care and housing that have existed in the past.

Based on these themes, the spring conference brings together hundreds of leaders in healthcare, seniors housing, home care, finance and care coordination to discuss how the changing demographics of seniors, changes in healthcare delivery and advances in technology are fostering opportunities to collaborate in delivering more closely coordinated care. The goal of the 2017 Spring Investment Forum is to help facilitate more of these connections, and provide a firm foundation for valuable partnerships that help providers, operators and investors—and thereby provide quality care and housing for America’s aging population.

The infographic below illustrates some of these inter-relationships and opportunities.