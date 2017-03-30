Strong levels of U.S. college enrollment and the diminished capacity for cash-strapped public universities to fund new dormitory development are creating more opportunities in the student housing sector.
Advertisement
Once an overlooked niche, the student housing sector is attracting increased attention from major investors, who see the sector as offering less rental growth volatility and a recession-resistant hedge to conventional apartments. Meanwhile, strong levels of US college enrollment and the diminished capacity for cash-strapped public universities to fund new dormitory development due to state budget cuts are creating more opportunities.